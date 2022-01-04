Chrissy Teigen Gets Mistaken By Fans As Khloe Kardashian In New Photo

Chrissy Teigen is rocking a new look.

The “Cravings” cookbook author recently shared a glammed-up photo on Instagram and fans couldn’t help but comment about her resemblance to Khloé Kardashian.

In the photo, Chrissy rocked a new sleek bob haircut by celeb stylist Luke Pluckrose and makeup by Nikki Wolff.

The fan comments quickly poured in with dozens of people comparing her look to the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star.

“Anyone else thought she was Khloe at first glance?” one person commented.

Another fan wrote, “I thought this was Khloe Kardashian.”

“This right here looks like Khloe K.” someone wrote. Another person wrote, ““Morphing into Khloe.”

Chrissy recently showed off the results of her eyebrow transplant that she had done in the Fall. She shared a video on Monday saying, “Look at these eyebrows.” The 36-year-old captioned her video, writing, “like weeds I tell ya!!!!”

