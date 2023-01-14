Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend (Report)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have reportedly added a new bundle of joy to their family!

The couple welcomed a baby on Friday, according to fans who attended a private concert from the singer that night.

“@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning,” one tweet read.

As of Saturday morning, neither Chrissy, 37, nor John, 44, had publicly confirmed the news or responded to requests for comment. No further details, including the baby’s sex and name, were immediately available.

People reports that the proud father told the crowd the little one was born hours earlier and it was “a blessed day.” Though the music superstar reportedly admitted that he hadn’t gotten a lot of sleep, he was feeling “energized” after being at the hospital with Chrissy and their youngest child.

The newborn joins 6-year-old big sister Luna and 4-year-old brother Miles.

Chrissy previously suffered a devastating pregnancy loss in September 2020. She delivered at 20 weeks after being hospitalized with complications including uncontrolled bleeding. The cookbook author has been forthcoming about the grief she and John experienced over losing their son, Jack, and their longtime fertility journey before and after the tragedy.

Both Luna and Miles were conceived through IVF and Chrissy previously said she didn’t think she’d be pregnant again, but after confirming earlier this year that she was giving treatments another try, the “Chrissy’s Court” host couldn’t have seemed happier to have proven otherwise.

Chrissy announced last August that she was expecting again, showing off her growing bump in a mirror selfie on Instagram, telling fans at the time that the past couple of years had been a “blur of emotions” but joy now “filled their hearts and home again.”

Congrats to the whole famous fam!

