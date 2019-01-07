Chrissy Teigen is baring it all… or is she?

Over the weekend, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host posed for a photo while tanning by the sea with her besties, talent agent Meghan Mackenzie and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. But, to give the otherwise-tame photo a naughty twist, she censored her upper body and her pals’ lower bodies.

“not safe for blur-k ????” Chrissy joked – a play on “not safe for work” – before lamenting that one of her BFFs wouldn’t approve of her dirty sense of humor.

“Jen’s gonna kill me,” she added.

While it would be wild if the trio was indeed in the buff, the famous mom made it clear that her pic was merely the product of some fun with a pixelating app.

“this blur app is gonna be a problem for me,” she tweeted.

Chrissy’s fans were quick to chime in with their own hilarious takes on the snap.

“This must be the ‘we didn’t have time to shave’ blur,” one fan joked on Instagram.

“Reminds me of Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Unnecessary Censorship,'” another tweeted.

Chrissy gave fans a blur-free glimpse at her bathing suit in her Instagram Stories. In a selfie video, the cookbook author showed off her white one-piece as her hair guru friend twisted her brown locks into braids.

Jen shared even more peeks at the ladies’ (fully-clothed) fun in the sun – including an aerial shot of her famous friend kayaking in the turquoise waters – on her own Insta Story.