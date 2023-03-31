Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are ‘So Proud’ As Daughter Luna Shows Off Cookbook She Wrote For School

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s oldest child is following in her famous mom’s culinary footsteps!

The couple’s 6-year-old daughter, Luna, wrote her first cookbook for a school project this week and the proud parents shared the adorable results on Instagram. Luna chose a handy recipe to focus on and narrated her instructions in a cute video.

“Today, I will teach you how to make ranch dressing,” the youngster began, reading from her handmade book that featured an illustration of a bottle of ranch on the cover.

“Step one, get buttermilk. Step two, get a medium-sized bowl,” she continued, looking up at Chrissy with a smile.

The “Cravings” author marveled at Luna’s work and noted that it makes sense for her to have taken an interest in cooking.

“Luna had to write a how-to book in school! If this ain’t my daughter!!!” Chrissy wrote in her caption, later chiming in with a comment about passing down her food preferences.

Cute Snapshots Of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Daughter Luna View Gallery

“I’m so proud I have instilled in her the knowledge that the only ranch is buttermilk ranch,” she added.

Chrissy’s mom, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, also made a brief cameo in the clip while holding her 2-month-old grandchild, Esti.

The newborn arrived in January and joins big brother Miles, 4, in addition to Luna.

Chrissy and John have raved about the newest addition to their family, with frequent peeks on social media of Luna and Miles embracing older sibling duty. And Chrissy recently told Access Hollywood that having one more future cook in the kitchen has brought that much more joy to the whole household.

“It’s so great. It’s really so chaotic and fun. It was like she came right in and fit right in,” the 37-year-old said.

— Erin Biglow