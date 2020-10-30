Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Dress Up As White Swan & Spiderman For Fun Halloween Bash At Home

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may not be able to take daughter Luna and son Miles out Trick-or-Treating this year, but they found a special way to bring the Halloween festivities to them!

The parents threw a fun at-home celebration on Oct. 30 and each wore costumes for the occasion. Chrissy dressed up as Natalie Portman’s White Swan from “Black Swan,” complete with a white tutu, a feather headpiece and ballet slippers. She struck a dancer’s pose for the camera and captioned the shot, “Household Halloween!”

John, meanwhile, fully disguised himself in a Spiderman suit. In a flirty shot, “The Voice” coach lounged on the couch as Chrissy leaned over him, going in for a kiss.

“My Spidey,” she wrote.

While Chrissy and John definitely brought it with their costumes, the best look of the day had to go to the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host’s nurse, who dressed like she was straight out of the Middle Ages.

“Made my nurse be a medieval plague doctor (I have a nurse for a bit yes lol),” Chrissy tweeted.

Luna also got into the Halloween spirit, getting her face painted green to look like a witch. She and her friends ran around the house and Trick-or-Treated at each room.

“Now we are in the bedroom waiting for the kids to knock on our door so we can give them candy,” Chrissy told fans on her Instagram Story as she and John anticipated the children’s arrival.

Miles didn’t wear a costume but definitely looked to be enjoying the party! In one photo, Chrissy sat on the floor together as they examined his haul of Halloween treats.

It’s great to see Chrissy and John sharing so much joy together, especially following a challenging year. The couple recently faced tragedy when they lost their third child, a boy named Jack, midway through Chrissy’s pregnancy.

The cookbook author opened up about the heartbreaking experience in an essay on Medium.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye,” it read in part. “He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all.

“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning,” she continued. “I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”

Chrissy announced the loss of her and John’s third child on Instagram in September alongside photos where she and John shared their first and final moments with their child. The black and white snapshots showcased the couple cradling their child, who they called Jack, and saying goodbye. Chrissy explained in her post why she wanted to capture the moment and look back on it.

“I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time,” she wrote.

“But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story,” she added.