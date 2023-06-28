Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Child Via Surrogate 5 Months After Daughter Esti’s Birth

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family is expanding!

The cookbook author took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she and her husband welcomed a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate on June 19.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children. As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me. We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing,” her caption begins.

The 37-year-old also wrote about suffering pregnancy loss with her son Jack back in 2020.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again,” she wrote.

The star, who welcomed daughter Esti in January, also shared about her choice to have two children so close in time together as well as undergoing IVF herself.

“In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, which our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?! At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John – I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again. And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked – we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti.”

Chrissy later revealed that they welcomed their new bundle of joy on June 19, when their surrogate Alexandra gave birth to their baby boy. She ended the posts sharing gratitude to their surrogate as well as sharing a message of love for Jack.

“Our hearts, and our home are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” she concluded the post.

— Stephanie Swaim