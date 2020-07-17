Chrissy Teigen Posts Nude Video Of John Legend In The Shower

Sorry, Justin Timberlake, but John Legend is bringing sexyback!

Chrissy Teigen shared a cheeky glimpse at her husband’s buns after snapping a video of him in the shower — obviously naked. “ICYMI,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

The “Cravings” cookbook author giggled mischievously as she covertly captured the singer’s private moment, while strategically placing her hand in the shot to hide his butt. Meanwhile, Chrissy was slightly more covered up in a black, cutout swimsuit.

Naturally, the saucy little clip garnered tons of hilarious reactions from the couple’s famous friends! Jesse Tyler Ferguson hopped into Chrissy’s comments and wrote, “Begging for you to loose [sic] your balance,” while singer Natasha Bedingfield simply replied, “Naughty.”

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton casually dropped the fire emoji as her response! Now, that’s hot!

