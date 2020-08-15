Chrissy Teigen Says Luna Is ‘Very Excited’ For Baby, But Miles Not So Much

Chrissy Teigen got real with her fans on her Twitter account late Friday night, telling all about the news that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting their third child together.

Chrissy shared in one tweet response to a fan, revealing that big sis, Luna, 4, was excited to be welcoming another baby to the family. However, her son, Miles, 2, was less thrilled with the idea.

Luna is very, very excited. Miles, not so much. Jealous! https://t.co/I5VcMYY5Aa — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

And the Q&A didn’t stop there either. Fans were quick to point out that the cookbook author had just recently undergone a breast reduction surgery in order to remove her implants, and they were shocked that a pregnancy test hadn’t stopped her from having the surgery.

Chrissy told fans that she had gotten a test – and it came back negative, which is why she had the surgery done.

“Oh, it’s quite a story. Lol,” Teigen wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who said they were “confused” about the timeline. “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” the soon-to-be mother of three explained.

“A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

On June 19, the day that John’s “Bigger Love,” album dropped, the supermodel mom took another pregnancy test — which turned out to be positive.

“I was scared,” she wrote. “Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.” “So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad,” Chrissy shared.

She had previously welcomed both Luna and Miles through IVF.

But so far things are going well for the couple and they are doing great. Chrissy even showed off her growing baby belly in a new snap this week.

And Chrissy joked that she has “laid awake the entire time, just holding my belly and apologizing for all it had been through.”

Congrats to the growing family!

