Chrissy Teigen’s Father Filed To Divorce Her Mother Pepper (Reports)

Grab the tissues because another couple is calling it quits. This time it’s Chrissy Teigen’s parents—her father Ronald Teigen filed for dissolution of marriage from Vilailuck (aka Pepper) Teigen, according to multiple reports.

The split comes as a surprise to her millions of fans who regularly watch the tight-knit family on Chrissy’s social media. Chrissy’s mom Pepper is especially prominent on her daughter’s Instagram account, frequently appearing in cute cooking videos or helping out with her grandkids, Luna and Miles.

However, turns out Ronald and Pepper haven’t been living together for some time. Pepper lives in Chrissy and John Legend’s house, while Ron lives elsewhere. In a 2018 interview, Chrissy addressed the unconventional living situation, saying “it just works.”

“So my mom lives with us,” Teigen told Us Weekly last January. “Everybody is like, ‘Where’s your dad?’”

“He comes by every day and they’re married,” Teigen, 32, continued. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight–knit.”

Just because Ron doesn’t live with Chrissy doesn’t mean they aren’t close! In fact just last year, Chrissy’s dad had an incredible gift for his daughter’s 33rd birthday—a tattoo of her face on his arm.

“MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” Chrissy captioned a photo at the time. In it, her father is pictured proudly showing off his new ink while posing next to legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.

Chrissy’s entire family is active on social media. Pepper is a rising comedic star, as she posts funny videos of her cooking and other adventures with her daughter on Instagram. Ron prefers Twitter, often hilariously trolling Chrissy’s outspoken views—like this 2017 quip.

Chrissy your Twitter has been hacked this can’t be you this is not you it can’t be no way not my daughter somebody else oh my God https://t.co/dDm4oBMIVn — Ron Teigen Sr. (@RonTeigenSr) September 7, 2017

Chrissy’s half-sister Tina also makes frequent social media appearances on her family’s accounts, despite being relatively quiet on social media herself. But even though the family regularly upload pictures, it seems Pepper and Ronald have not appeared on each other’s Instagram or Twitter accounts in nearly two years. In fact, the last time Pepper posted a photo of the couple together was back in December 2017.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas 🎄🎉🎊👴🏼👵🏼👧🏻❤️❤️ A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม (@pepperthai2) on Dec 25, 2017 at 6:02am PST

It’s unclear what led Ron to file for divorce. Neither Chrissy or her husband have commented on the news.