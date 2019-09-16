Christie Brinkley Injured And Won’t Compete On ‘DWTS’ But Daughter Sailor Will Take Her Place

Christie Brinkley won’t be hitting the dance floor for this season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

The 65-year-old injured her arm during rehearsals according to a post on the show’s Instagram page which included the details of her injuries, “Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show.”

The legendary model will be passing the baton to her daughter to take her place. Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, won’t have a lot of time to practice as the dance competition begins on Monday.

Christie’s daughter will even be putting on her mom’s costumes, as they fit her perfectly. Sailor told Good Morning America, “I’m doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud.”

“She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare,” she added.

Before her injury, Christie shared a cute video of her costume looking thrilled for the upcoming dance competition.

“Dancing With The Stars” will air live for their season premiere on ABC, Monday at 8 p.m. E.T.