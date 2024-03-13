Christie Brinkley Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Was Lucky To Find Mine’

Christie Brinkley is speaking out about a recent health scare.

The legendary supermodel, 70, revealed her skin care diagnosis in a candid Instagram post on March 13 and urged followers to learn from her experience.

Though she included graphic photos of the incision on her face, Christie assured fans that her case of basal cell carcinoma was luckily caught early and she’s set to make a full recovery.

“And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior,” she teased in her caption.

The beauty icon went on to admit that she “got serious a bit late” when it comes to sun protection, but now she’s going to make sure she’s always set with SPF 30, long sleeves and a wide-brimmed hat when spending time outside.

And that’s not the only recommendation she gave.

Christie also explained why staying on top of total body checkups are an absolute must, even if they aren’t planned ahead of time!

“I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up,” she wrote. “The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation. He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!”

Followers flocked to the comment section with well wishes for Christie, and many others shared their own journeys with skin cancer and applauded the mom of three for using her platform to raise awareness.

“So make your own good luck by making that checkup appointment today. And slather up my friends!” Christie added.