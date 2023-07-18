Gigi Hadid Pleads Guilty After Being Arrested On Marijuana Charges In Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid had a run-in with the law on her recent girls’ trip.

The supermodel was arrested on suspicion of marijuana importation while traveling to the Cayman Islands earlier this month, Access Hollywood has learned.

Local publication Cayman Marl Road reports that Gigi and a friend were taken to a detention center after “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” were allegedly found in their luggage as they went through customs at Owen Roberts International Airport.

“The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption,” according to the outlet.

The “Next in Fashion” co-host, 28, and her pal pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000 at a court appearance on July 12, two days after being released on bail, Cayman Marl Road reports. Per the outlet, no conviction has been recorded for either woman.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep told Access. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

The runway queen went on to post peeks from the getaway on Instagram last week, including a shot of herself rocking a new dragon tattoo.

Gigi didn’t specify whether her elaborate design is permanent or not and appeared to play coy when showing off the fresh ink in a patterned bikini.

“Mornin!” she captioned one post, keeping the tat obscured in the first pic before dropping the big reveal in a cute second snap.

— Erin Biglow