Christina Aguilera To Debut New Music At 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Christina Aguilera is taking the stage during Billboard Latin Music Week!

Access Hollywood can exclusively reveal that the music icon has been tapped to host Premiere Party with Christina Aguilera, where she will be debuting never before heard music and answering fan questions in an intimate setting.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Justin Quiles will also hit the stage for a panel about connecting people with music through technology. Meanwhile, Wisin Y Yandel will join Nicky Jam for a conversation during The Nicky Jam Rockstar Show Live from Billboard Latin Music Week.

The newly announced artists join previously announced talent including Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, Chayanne, Cris Chil, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Foreign Teck, Grupo Firme, Kuinvi, Kunno, Lili Zetina, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Ivy Queen, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, Nicky Jam, Ovy On The Drums, Subelo Neo, and The King of Bachata Romeo Santos, Tini, Tokischa, and Ugly Primo.

Billboard Latin Music Week is returning to the Faena Forum in Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, 2022, coinciding with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Miami, which will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo.