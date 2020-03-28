Christina Anstead Celebrates Husband Ant Anstead’s Birthday While They’re ‘Stuck At Home Together’

Christina Anstead‘s husband is ringing in his birthday a little differently this year!

Ant Anstead turned 41 on March 28 while self-isolating in Southern California with his wife amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite not the fact that they were not able to venture out much to celebrate, Christina made sure to make the most of Ant’s big day.

The “Flip Or Flop” star wrote a sweet Instagram tribute to her man alongside a photo of themselves paddling across a clear blue sea on their tropical honeymoon.

“Happy 41 @ant_anstead! We may not be paddleboarding in Bora Bora but at least we are stuck at home TOGETHER,” she wrote. “We’ve had so many adventures in the past 2.5 years. Bike rides, UK trips, safaris, Ireland, Cabo, Maui, new home, surprise wedding, surprise Hudson, and so much more. I can’t wait to see where this next decade takes us. Love you, our life together and our 5 amazing kids. Please wish @ant_anstead a Happy Birthday!!”

The post left Ant swooning. “Luckiest hubby ever!!!!!” the “Wheeler Dealers” star replied with three red heart emojis. “Blessed! Love you! X x x x.”

Ant, meanwhile, shared his own throwback to more celebratory times.

“I’m just gonna post this on my birthday and pretend we are at @javierscantina celebrating with 🇬🇧 cake, cocktails and close friends! Thank you for all the birthday wishes 🤗❤️ Currently enjoying wifey made pancakes and coffee In our little isolation world! Missing you like crazy @amelieanstead and @archoanstead,” he wrote, tagging his two eldest kids.

Along with her Instagram tribute, Christina also surprised Ant with a day of delicious food. For breakfast, she whipped up some gluten-free pancakes with hot syrup.

Later, she ordered steaks, mashed potatoes, pasta and a delicious butter cake from their favorite local steakhouse for dinner and dessert. The lovebirds decided to get a little fresh air and pick up their takeout in one of Ant’s classic cars.

“It’s a birthday treat so we are heading to @mastrosofficial to collect some tasty take out!!! So we figured we would take Sally for the road trip!! Wifey at the wheel….” he wrote in part.

Once they got back to the house, Christina pulled out her phone to document their epic meal.

“Dining in may be cancelled, but butter cake, birthday butter cake? That is not canceled,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story. “Look at that bomb dinner! Happy birthday!”

“Thank you,” Ant replied with a smile.