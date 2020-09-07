Christina Anstead & Husband Ant Celebrate Son Hudson’s 1st Birthday: ‘You Are Our Miracle Baby’

Happy birthday, Hudson London Anstead!

“Flip or Flop” star Christina Anstead and her husband, Ant Anstead, both took to Instagram to share heartfelt tributes in honor of their baby boy’s 1st birthday on Sept. 6.

“Happy Birthday Hudson!” the proud mom, 37, captioned an adorable slideshow of her youngest child. “Sweet, sensitive, busy boy … can’t wait for you to be chasing your siblings around the house soon… We love you.”

Ant also shared a sweet collage of photos and videos of the toddler from the past year, writing, “Happy birthday Hudzo!! Where has the year gone!??? You are our miracle baby, the perfect blend of your beautiful mummy and this Brit dad! We love you so much! Today we celebrate you!”

The British TV personality, 41, also marveled at how Hudson’s special day falls right in between the birthdays of the couple’s older kids. “Coincidence? I don’t think so!” he added. “It was written in the stars.”

Christina shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant shares daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 13, with ex-wife Louise Herbert.

The doting parents welcomed their little man in September 2019, less than a year after they tied the knot at their home in Newport Beach, Calif., in December 2018.

Christina previously opened up about the family’s first year with Hudson while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans in August 2020.

“It’s crazy. It’s been like a whirlwind,” she said at the time. “He had his first haircut today, which he didn’t love. But he looks super cute, so we made it through. Everything, I feel like, is getting a lot easier now that we’re approaching that one-year mark. This has definitely been a challenging year for a lot of reasons.”

— Gabi Duncan