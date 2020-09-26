Christina Anstead’s Ex Ant Anstead Displays Wedding Ring In First Post-Split Instagram Photo

Did Ant Anstead send a subtle social media message about his and Christina Anstead’s split?

The British TV presenter returned to Instagram on Friday for the first time since he and his HGTV star ex surprised fans with the news they had parted ways after less than two years of marriage. Ant posted a black-and-white photo of himself looking out the window of a vintage truck with his wedding ring in full view. Though he has yet to directly address his and Christina’s marriage status, he did seem to clarify in his caption that the shot was taken prior to their breakup.

“British cars American TV On set (old skool),” he wrote.

Though Ant’s snap was an apparent throwback, Christina is said to have been spotted publicly wearing her wedding band more recently. An eyewitness told E! News that the mom of three had the ring on while running errands in Orange County, Calif., on Monday.

Christina announced earlier this month that she and Ant had called it quits, posting a photo of themselves taking a beachside stroll at sunset.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” Christina’s statement read.

The 37-year-old and Ant, 41, tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed son Hudson last September. The former couple also have two kids each from their respective first marriages and seem focused on staying amicable co-parents.

Christina’s daughter, Taylor, with ex-husband and “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa turned 10 this week and Ant wished her a happy birthday on his Instagram story, posting a cute selfie of the youngster showing off her “perfect” pinky while sipping from a Union Jack mug.

Tarek even reposted the tribute on his own story, proving there are no hard feelings in this blended family!

— Erin Biglow