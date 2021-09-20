Christina Haack Engaged To Boyfriend Joshua Hall

Maybe third time is a charm for Christina Haack!

The HGTV star will be tying the knot for the third time. She announced on Monday that she’ and boyfriend Joshua Hall are engaged.

The mom-of-three posted photos with her realtor boyfriend showing off her diamond sparkler as the couple were enjoying a romantic dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico.

She captioned the post with a heart, infinity sign, lock, key and ring emojis. The 38-year-old also changed her Instagram bio to read: mommy, ring emoji and Josh Hall.

A day before the couple were engaged, Christina penned a heartfelt post for Josh in honor of his birthday, writing, “happy birthday baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection,” she captioned the image. “it’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success.”

Adding, “Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh.”

The duo were first linked in July but Christina actually revealed that they had been dating for months, when she posted on Instagram, “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.”

“I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” she continued. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

This will be Christina’s third time down the aisle. She split from her second husband Ant Anstead in 2021 after 3 years of marriage and was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” costar Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018.

Christina and Tarek share two children together, 10-year-old Taylor Reese and 6-year-old Brayden James. She also shares a 2-year-old son Hudson London with ant.

Congrats to the couple!