Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Defends Her Against Critics: ‘She Doesn’t Need Anyone’s Validation’

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh Hall, is defending her on social media!

The 41-year-old realtor shared a supportive message about his wife on his Instagram on Wednesday, calling out those who criticize her life choices.

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible,” he captioned. “No one or nothing will keep her from achieving happiness/success. She doesn’t need anyone’s validation and certainly doesn’t let anyone’s disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

Josh accompanied his sweet post with two pictures featuring Christina. In one snap he has his arms around the HGTV star and in another photo, he is kissing her cheek.

He ended his post with a reminder to fans about the misconceptions of social media.

“Reminder: social media is not reality,” Josh added. “Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms. They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved.”

Access Hollywood confirmed earlier this month that the pair secretly got married after one year of dating.

TMZ first broke the exciting news, with sources telling the publication that the two got hitched in California “sometime over the last 6 months.”

Christina has since changed her last name to Hall on her social media platforms.

Christina and Josh went public with their relationship back in June 2021 after sparking romance speculation in March. The duo got engaged just two months later in September 2021 during a trip to Mexico.

This is “The Christina on the Coast” star’s third marriage, she was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The pair shares two children, 11-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden.

After she and Tarek split, Christina began dating Ant Anstead, with whom she tied the knot in 2018, and the couple welcomed a son, Hudson, in September 2019 before ending things the following year.

-Emely Navarro