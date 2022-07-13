Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Having a Baby: ‘It Was a Huge Shock’

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa got the surprise of a lifetime when they found out that they were expecting their first baby together.

The couple shared the news exclusively with People and revealed that they were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments when they found out the 34-year-old was pregnant.

Heather told the magazine, “It was a huge shock.” Adding, “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.” But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021 weren’t always planning to grow their family. Heather told the outlet that she felt fulfilled being a “bonus mom” to Tarek and ex-wife Christina Hall’s two kids, Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6.

Heather explained, “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much.”

“But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with,” she continued.

Tarek and Heather are due early next year and are in the middle of filming their new HGTV docuseries, “The Flipping El Moussas.”

Access Hollywood spoke to the “Selling Sunset” star following her 2022 Emmy nomination and she couldn’t help but gush about her hubby.