Christina Milian Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian has a baby on the way!

The 37-year-old singer announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday alongside a picture with her boyfriend Matt Pokora. In the sweet snap, Christina is showing off her bare belly in a sports bra and holding up a sonogram.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” she captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!”

Matt shared the same image in black and white on his own Instagram account and wrote, “Legacy on the way! 🙏🏼, Happy man.”

This will be Christina’s second child. She also has a daughter, Violet Madison, 9, with her ex-husband, The Dream.

Christina has been dating her French singer boyfriend, Matt, since 2017.

