Christina Milian Welcomes ‘Simply Perfect’ Baby Boy With Matt Pokora: ‘And So We Begin’

Christina Milian is a mom of two!

The singer welcomed a baby boy named Isaiah with partner Matt Pokora on Monday, revealing the news with a sweet black-and-white snap of the little one sweetly clutching her finger.

“And so we begin,” Christina wrote in her caption, calling the bundle of joy “simply perfect” and adding a brief but powerful message to Isaiah from her and Matt.

“The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad,” she concluded.

Though Isaiah’s face is partially obscured in the pic, fans got a full look at his adorable striped hat. The newborn is Christina’s second child and her first with Matt. The 38-year-old is also mom to daughter Violet, 9, with ex The-Dream.

The happy new parents announced Christina’s pregnancy back in July and followed up a few weeks later that they had a boy on the way.

“We’re above and beyond Cloud 9!!” the actress gushed at the time, captioning a photo of her and Matt beaming at their gender reveal party.

— Erin Biglow

