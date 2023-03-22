Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey Gush Over Female-Led Cast In ‘Yellowjackets’: ‘It’s Really Wonderful To See’

The “Yellowjackets” premiere had everyone buzzing!

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood are just some of the show’s stars who led Hollywood premiere on Wednesday and the cast, couldn’t stop gushing about the wonderful female-led cast.

“You know the last like three episodes of this season it’s all six of us women together…and we spent so many nights in a green room tent together, or a green room and just looking around and being like this is amazing,” Christina Ricci told Access Hollywood. “So much of the show is carried by women my age. You know there is not a male actor in sight in our scenes and not to be exclusive in any way but that really hasn’t happened that often before and so it’s really wonderful to see.”

And her co-star Melanie Lynskey agrees!

“it’s amazing,” she told Access. “It’s really a dream come true, honestly.”

Tawny Cypress is certainly living the “dream” working with “legends” on the show!

“I mean, I’m a girl of the 90’s. I grew up watching these women. They’re legends in my eyes,” she told Access. “The fact that they’re my friends now, that like we text each other all the time, it’s icing on the cake. I feel like I won the lottery. I’m living in a dream.”

Christina Ricci And Melanie Lynskey Dazzle In ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere View Gallery

Aside from having a wonderful female-led cast, “Yellowjackets” has a wild storyline.

The hit Showtime series follows a New Jersey high school girls’ soccer team that is involved in a deadly plane crash as they are on their way to a tournament. The show flashes back and forth between 1996 and 2021, chronicling four women who were stranded in the brutal Canadian wilderness. But there’s a twist—the adult characters in 2021 are blackmailed by someone who is threatening to reveal what they had to do to survive.

Season 2 is kicking things up a knot and Steven Krueger told Access Hollywood fans are in for a wild ride.

“I think the creators and the writers did a great job of making sure that all of the craziness in Season 2 is really rooted in the reality of the circumstances that we’re living in, the circumstances of the characters. It all feels very authentic, but it’s still bat s**t crazy,” he said. “I think people are going to be very, very happy with the progression of the story.”

Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” comes back to Showtime on March 24.

-Emely Navarro