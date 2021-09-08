Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill & More Star In ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer

We’re finally getting a sneak peek at the star-studded cast of Adam McKay’s new comedy, “Don’t Look Up.”

The trailer for the highly anticipated flick dropped on Wednesday, showing our first glance of Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays an astronomy professor and Jennifer Lawrence, who stars as his astronomy grad student. The two set out to notify the world about a comet orbiting within the solar system that is set to make a direct collision with earth.

In the teaser, Leonardo and Jennifer’s characters attempt to inform the President of the United States, played by Meryl Streep and her Chief of Staff (Jonah Hill), only to have them joke about the all the other false alarms they’ve been told in the past.

The film also stars Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley and Cate Blanchett.

Netflix also revealed photos from the upcoming film:



“Don’t Look Up” will be available on Netflix and in theaters on December 24.

