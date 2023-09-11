Christina Ricci Urges People To ‘Believe Victims’ Following Danny Masterson Sentencing

Christina Ricci is speaking out about the importance of believing victims.

The “Yellowjackets” star took to her Instagram Story on Sept. 9 to speak out about situations where people who seem like “awesome guys” are “proven to be abusers privately.”

“So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things,” she began. “They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime.”

“People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers,” Ricci continued. “It’s tough to accept but we have do. If we say we support victims – women, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take this stance.”

The “Wednesday” actress went on to share that she’s dealt these experiences in her personal life.

“Unfortunately I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately. I’ve also had personal experience with this,” she shared. “Believe victims. It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction.”

Ricci’s post came two days after Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison, four months after a jury convicted him on two of three counts of forcible rape charges.

Masterson’s co-counsel Shawn Holley reacted to the sentence in a statement to Access Hollywood, indicating the team’s intent to appeal.

“Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we–and the appellate lawyers–the best and the brightest in the country–are confident that these convictions will be overturned,” the statement read in part.

Following his sentencing, it was revealed that his former “That ’70s Show” co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were among those who wrote letters to the judge vouching for his character.

In her letter, Kunis called Masterson “an outstanding role model and friend” and said she “wholeheartedly” vouched for his “exceptional character.”

Kutcher, meanwhile, called Masterson a “role model” who helped him avoid “the typical Hollywood life of drugs,” adding that he did “not believe [Masterson] is an ongoing harm to society.”

Following backlash over their letters, the couple addressed the situation in an Instagram video on Sept. 9, with Kutcher telling viewers that they “were aware of the pain that has been caused.”

“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” Kunis said.

The “Black Swan” actress added that her and her husband’s letters “were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling.”

“They were intended for the judge to read, and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” Kutcher shared. “We never want to do that. And we’re sorry if that has taken place.”