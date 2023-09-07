Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison After Conviction On 2 Rape Charges

Danny Masterson is headed behind bars.

The former “That ’70s Show” star, 47, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday, nearly four months after a jury convicted him on two counts of rape.

As Access Hollywood previously reported, the jurors were deadlocked on a third count and spent seven days deliberating over two weeks.

The charges stemmed from alleged sexual assaults committed against three different accusers at the actor’s Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

According to Variety, Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was among his supporters present for the sentencing and was seen crying at the courthouse. Masterson’s siblings, fellow actors Alana, Will and Jordan Masterson, were reportedly also in attendance.

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” judge Charlaine Olmedo said, per the mag.

Masterson’s accusers spoke out during the hearing, with one reportedly calling him “a true coward and heartless monster” and another saying that she is still grappling with her trauma.

“I still have to contend with what you did to me that night… That takes a life’s worth of therapy to repair,” she told Masterson, Variety reports.

Bijou was previously emotional during the verdict, with the AP reporting at the time that she “let out a pained cry” and “began sobbing” upon hearing the jury’s decision.

Masterson did not take the stand in the trial and did not speak at Thursday’s hearing. He has consistently denied the allegations since his 2020 arrest. In December, the jury in his first trial failed to reach a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial.

All three accusers met Masterson through the Church of Scientology, of which he is still a member. The church has denied the women’s claims that they were discouraged to report their allegations to police.

In addition to the women Masterson was convicted of raping, two more accusers testified in the retrial, per NBC News.

Masterson’s co-counsel Shawn Holley reacted to the sentence in a statement to Access Hollywood, indicating the team’s intent to appeal.

“The errors which occurred in this case are substantial and unfortunately, led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence. And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that’s what happened here,” the statement read in part. “Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we–and the appellate lawyers–the best and the brightest in the country–are confident that these convictions will be overturned.”