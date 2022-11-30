Christine McVie Of Fleetwood Mac Dead At Age 79

Fleetwood Mac is mourning the loss of Christine McVie who died at the age of 79 after battling a short illness.

The rock band announced her death on its official Facebook Page on Nov.30.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band wrote in the post. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

The group continued their statement by expressing how much they loved their bandmate.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” the band wrote in the statement. “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Christine’s family also confirmed her death on her official Facebook Page, noting that she passed after battling a short illness.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” the statement read. “She passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

The family did not specify the illness, Christine, was battling prior to her death.

Christine was the co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac.

She joined the Grammy-winning rock band in 1970, three years after it was formed. The group sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Christine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998. That year she announced she was leaving the band due to a fear of flying and panic attacks. But, she later re-joined the group and went on tour with them in 2014.

Aside from her career with Fleetwood Mac, Christine also had a successful solo career, releasing three solo albums.

Her death comes two years after Fleetwood Mac lost co-founder Peter Green who died at the age of 73.

-Emely Navarro