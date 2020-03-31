Christopher Meloni Returning As Elliot Stabler In New ‘SVU’ Spinoff

Attention, “Law & Order: SVU” fans! Elliot Stabler is coming home.

Christopher Meloni, who portrayed the beloved detective on NBC’s long-running police drama for 12 seasons, will reprise his role in an upcoming “SVU” spinoff series from executive producer Dick Wolf.

The actor confirmed the news on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, writing simply, “He’s back…” alongside Deadline’s announcement article.

WATCH: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Flashback: Watch Mariska Hargitay’s ‘Incredible’ 20-Year Journey

The as-yet-untitled series received a 13-episode straight-to-series order and former “Chicago P.D.” boss Matt Olmstead is being considered as showrunner, per the trade outlet. The new project is said to be in early development but, like “SVU,” will take place in New York City and follow Stabler’s work in an NYPD organized crime unit.

Further details including a projected premiere date have yet to be revealed, as many Hollywood productions remain shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris departed “SVU” back in 2011, leaving co-star Mariska Hargitay to take the spotlight solo as Stabler’s partner and best friend, Det. Olivia Benson. Though it’s been nine years since the pair parted ways onscreen, their real-life friendship remains intact as ever.

Chris and Mariska continue making the occasional appearance on each other’s social media, often delighting followers with close-up selfies during their hangout sessions.

WATCH: Christopher Meloni On The Fan Reaction To His Selfies With Mariska Hargitay!

Though the actress had yet to weigh in on her pal’s return to the “SVU” universe as of Tuesday evening, her TV counterpart will be available for a potential crossover reunion for some time.

In February, “SVU” was renewed for three more seasons.

— Erin Biglow