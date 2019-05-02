Ciara Calls Life With Russell Wilson ‘An Incredible Journey’ & ‘Organized Chaos’ As They Start New Business Together!

Ciara was feeling the love for her husband Russell Wilson at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

The duo, who are coming up on their three year anniversary in July, definitely have a lot to celebrate from their new Why Not You foundation that they launched together, to Russell’s massive NFL payday, to Ciara’s new album, “Beauty Marks,” and Ciara admitted to Access on Wednesday that it’s been a wild ride.

“Yeah well you know my husband’s pretty awesome and you know it’s been an incredible journey,” Ciara dished on the red carpet to Access. ” Time goes by so fast and we’ve been having the time of our lives. We call it organized chaos because obviously with him doing football and me doing music, the worlds are both moving fast and kinda like in two different directions, but sometimes parallel at the same time.”

Ciara, who was escorted down the red carpet by her son Future, said she loves having her kids along for this special journey as well as her husband.

“When we’re in meetings, I’m like this is so cool because I’m having meetings, but with the love of my life! That’s been really fun. We have a lot of cool things in store so but God is good, I’m so grateful for our family and the fun that our kids bring in the household, between Sienna and Future our hands are so full.”

And it’s safe to say that Ciara will have her hands full with her little cutie Future. The cute kiddo couldn’t help but ham it up for us on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards.

Plus Ciara, revealed in her Instagram posts that Russell wasn’t supposed to attend the show, but he ended up heading straight to Las Vegas after practice to surprise her. Now that’s love!

