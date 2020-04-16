Ciara FaceTimes With Russell Wilson During Their Baby’s Sonogram: See Russell’s Reaction!

Ciara is sharing what her journey is like as an expectant mother during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Level Up” songstress, 34, posted a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday from her doctor’s office where she was getting a sonogram. Ciara is currently expecting her third child with her football player hubby Russell Wilson, but due to the growing pandemic, her man was not able to join her for the pre-planned visit to the doctor.

She began her caption, “The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting… Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound.”

In the video, Ciara, clad in a face mask, reacts to a songram photo during an ultrasound session. An excited Russell can be seen on Ciara’s phone as she video calls with him to show off the ultrasound results.

Earlier this week, the expectant couple posted a sweet video of their gender reveal, where they found out they’re having a boy!

The lovebirds first announced that they were expecting their third bundle of joy during a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos in January 2020. The duo are already parents to daughter, Sienna, and share Ciara’s son Future from a previous relationship.

— by Katcy Stephan