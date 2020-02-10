Ciara Flashes Her Baby Bump In Nearly-Nude Dress At Vanity Fair

Ciara is one hot mama! The stunning singer, who is pregnant with her third child, was a total head-turner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Academy Award after-party with her husband Russell Wilson. Ciara wowed in a barely-there gown which put her pregnant belly on her full display. Ciara rocked a sparkling, black one-shoulder, sheer dress which hung on her body flawlessly. Ciara teamed the look with a corset-style bodysuit in order to keep her slightly covered up. She wore her hair up in a top bun and also wore a bow that matched her dress.

US singer Ciara and husband Russell Wilson attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Ciara was absolutely beaming in all of the photographs, and Russell, was spotted sweetly cradling her baby bump in a couple cute photos. For his part, Russell looked dapper in a black tuxedo with his bow-tie undone. To complete his fashion-forward menswear look, he slicked his hair back into a half-up ponytail.

The duo certainly were one of the hottest couples at the 2020 Vanity Fair after-party! Check out all the other amazing couples below!

