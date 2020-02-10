Ciara Flashes Her Baby Bump In Nearly-Nude Dress At Vanity Fair

Ciara is one hot mama! The stunning singer, who is pregnant with her third child, was a total head-turner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Academy Award after-party with her husband Russell Wilson. Ciara wowed in a barely-there gown which put her pregnant belly on her full display. Ciara rocked a sparkling, black one-shoulder, sheer dress which hung on her body flawlessly. Ciara teamed the look with a corset-style bodysuit in order to keep her slightly covered up. She wore her hair up in a top bun and also wore a bow that matched her dress.

Ciara was absolutely beaming in all of the photographs, and Russell, was spotted sweetly cradling her baby bump in a couple cute photos. For his part, Russell looked dapper in a black tuxedo with his bow-tie undone. To complete his fashion-forward menswear look, he slicked his hair back into a half-up ponytail.

The duo certainly were one of the hottest couples at the 2020 Vanity Fair after-party! Check out all the other amazing couples below!