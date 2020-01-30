Ciara Shares Bikini Bump To Announce Pregnancy with Baby No. 3

Ciara just shared the exciting news that she’s pregnant with baby no. 3!

The singer showed off her baby bump while wearing a bikini on a beach in the Turks and Caicos captioning the Instagram post with, “Number 3.”

This will be Ciara’s her third child and second with husband, Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks player shared the same caption along with a photo to his Instagram, except it was a selfie of himself with Ciara posing in the background.

Ciara had her 5-year-old son Future Jr. with her ex-fiancé rapper Future, the couple ended their relationship in 2014.

Ciara and Russell began dating in 2015 and were engaged a year later. The couple tied the knot in England in the Summer of 2016. Their first child together, 2-year-old Sienna was born in April 2017.

The proud parents always share the sweetest family photos and videos of their adorable kids that we can’t get enough of.

Congratulations to the couple!