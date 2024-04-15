Ciara Gets Candid About Post-Baby Fitness As A Working Mom: ‘Trying To Lose 70 Pounds’  

Singer Ciara is getting real when it comes to life post-pregnancy. In an honest and relatable new post on April 13, the new mom says she’s balancing her professional life with efforts to shed some of the weight she gained while expecting her youngest child.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you!” Ciara wrote on Instagram. The caption accompanied a photo of the musician in the gym rocking a Nike hoodie.

The post comes four months after Ciara gave birth to her fourth baby back in December. The 38-year-old and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their third child together, daughter Amora Princess Wilson.

Ciara and Russell are also parents to daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, and the singer shares her eldest, son Future Zahir, 9, with ex-fiancé rapper Future.

The busy mama is getting ready to go on tour with Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland this summer. In a post earlier this month, Ciara announced she would be hitting the road to perform in The Missy Elliott Experience.

“So excited to hit the road with Missy, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland for OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour!!!” she shared on Instagram. “Let’s go!”

The tour will kick off on July 4 in Vancouver with stops in Los Angeles, New York City and Las Vegas.