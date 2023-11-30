Pregnant Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson’s 35th Birthday With New Baby Bump Photos

Ciara and Russell Wilson brought a special plus-one to his milestone celebration!

The pregnant singer, 38, honored her NFL star husband’s 35th birthday on Nov. 29 with a romantic Instagram tribute featuring new photos of her growing bump.

Ciara and Russell posed together during what looked like a romantic dinner at home as the Denver Broncos quarterback cradled his wife’s belly.

The “Level Up” artist included a heartfelt message to Russell in her post and commemorated how much she cherishes him and their life together.

“Today is truly a special day! The love of my life was born! The view of 35 never looked so beautiful from my eyes…it ain’t 35…it’s 30 Fine:) Every day is a celebration when it comes to loving you! Happy birthday, my sweet Love,” she wrote.

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in 2016 and share two children together, Sienna and Win, in addition to their third on the way. The music superstar is also mom to son Future, who Russell co-parents.

The couple confirmed Ciara’s latest pregnancy over the summer and are never shy about going all out when it comes to special occasions.

In October, Russell stunned the R&B queen with a birthday gesture that proved once again how well he knows the way to her heart. The athlete rented out an entire Waffle House restaurant complete with a red carpet, prompting Ciara to say in an Instagram video that Russell had set a new standard for himself.

“This is next level. This is top, top!!” she said, calling the surprise “one of the most epic things” Russell had ever done for her.