Ciara Is Nostalgic Over Nickelodeon Reboot: ‘All That Was Such An Iconic Show For Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ciara is one powerhouse performer!

Access Hollywood has an exclusive sneak peek of the singer delivering a live rendition of her hit “Set” onstage for the upcoming Nickelodeon revival of “All That.”

“All That was such an iconic show for me as kid, I never missed an episode. I remember watching TLC perform. It’s special to be able to perform on it all these years later,” she said in a statement exclusive to Access Hollywood.

The series, which is shot in front of a live studio audience, will have a cast of seven new kids who will perform comedy sketches, celeb impersonations, and debut some all-new characters! (As well as bring back beloved returning ones!)

Ciara’s full appearance will go down on the premiere episode and also features Peyton Manning, Josh Server and Mercedes Lomelino of the GEM Sisters, according to a press release.

Ciara will also serve as Executive Producer on Nickelodeon’s upcoming “America’s Most Musical Family.” She’s also set to be a judge on the series alongide David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson along with Host Nick Lachey.

Access Hollywood previously chatted with Ciara, Nick, Debbie and David about the series.

“The concept is really refreshing,” Ciara said, praising the “unique” and “fun” dynamic in addition to the performers’ “highest level of talent.”

“The show follows 30 talented families as they compete for a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,000 cash prize,” a press release about the series stated.

The sketch comedy series is kicking off with all-new episodes beginning Sept. 21 on Nickelodeon at 8:30 PM ET/PT.

— Stephanie Swaim