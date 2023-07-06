Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Tributes

Seven years strong! Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating a special milestone.

The couple honored their seventh wedding anniversary on Thursday with a pair of romantic Instagram tributes, confirming that their love has grown only deeper with time.

Russell, 34, posted a heartwarming photo montage looking back at his and Ciara’s relationship, from posing together in Japan to enjoying a nature-filled stroll and smiling during a glam night out on the town.

“God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever,” he wrote in his caption.

Ciara, 37, loved Russell’s message and returned the sentiment with kind words of her own in the comment section.

“I love you so much my baby! So grateful for our Love. Proud of us!” she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

The “Level Up” singer also gave insight into why this year’s anniversary is especially meaningful for her, the NFL quarterback and their shared faith.

“In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world..My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you,” she wrote in her caption. “Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru 🫶🏽”

Ciara and Russell tied the knot at an English castle in 2016 and went on to welcome two children: daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. The R&B star is also mom to 9-year-old son Future and she and Russell frequently share social media peeks at their blended family.

Last month, the fivesome stepped out together to see the Denver Nuggets take home the NBA championship title, a moment Ciara called “historic” and “magical” on Instagram.

— Erin Biglow