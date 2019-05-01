Ciara’s Son Future Steals The Show At 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Future has some serious moves!

Ciara brought her 4-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn as her date to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards – and he totally stole his mom’s spotlight!

While the “Level Up” singer chatted to Access about her music, Future couldn’t help but to bust some moves!

And he totally danced in style! Ciara’s little guy rocked matching Versace top and bottom and paired the stylish look with round glasses for the big show. Meanwhile, his hot mama wowed in a black Stephane Rolland dress that featured a thigh-high slit.

After Future finished his epic dance moves, Ciara dished to Access about what’s it like in their household with daughter Sienna Princess Wilson and hubby Russell Wilson.

“Between Sienna and Future … our hands are so full. They are super turnt up,” she hilariously said.

“Future is five going on 30 and Sienna just turned two … she’s two going on 20. It’s a lot of fire, sassiness and attitudes up in this house,” she added. “But we are having so much fun … even dancing too.”

The little dancer also gave a sweet shoutout to his baby sis on Access’ camera.

“I love you SiSi,” he gushed.

It’s going to be a big night for this mother-son duo! The 33-year-old songstress is set to debut her new single “Thinking About You” at the star-studded event!