Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s Son Presley Debuts New Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber has some new ink! The 20-year-old shared the process of getting a new tattoo on his right cheek on Instagram.

“Thanks homie,” Presley captioned the video and photo of celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena inking his face. Both shared photos of the two posing with the completed tattoo that reads “MISUNDERSTOOD.”

JonBoy also shared a close-up photo of Presley showing off the tattoo, and another of the two men alongside the caption “Sorry mom.” The tattoo artist seemingly joked at what Presley’s supermodel mom Cindy Crawford would think!

JonBoy is used to tattooing high-profile clients, and has previously inked celebrities from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner to Justin Bieber.

It’s not the first time Presley, who is also the son of tequila mogul Rande Gerber, has gotten new ink recently. Presley and his sister, model Kaia Gerber, got inked together by artist Evan Kim.

And JonBoy himself gave Presley a tattoo of his sister’s name! JonBoy posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself with the Gerber siblings back in February 2018, when Presley got Kaia’s name and the Roman numerals XXIII on his elbow.

Presley has since deleted photos of his 2018 tattoo, but his “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattoo only added to his growing collection.