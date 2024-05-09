Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Expecting First Baby: See Their Pregnancy Announcement!

Baby, baby, baby, oh! Another Bieber is on the way! Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting their first child.

The couple revealed the happy news in a joint pregnancy announcement on Instagram May 9, sharing photos of Hailey’s growing bump as she and Justin celebrated their new chapter with a romantic kiss and embrace.

A video of the pair appeared to show them renewing their marriage vows on a picturesque hillside as Hailey sported a white lace dress with a hooded veil. Neither the pop star, 30, nor the model and Rhode beauty founder, 27, shared immediate details including a due date or sex, but fans and famous friends including Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner flocked to the comment section with congratulations and well wishes for their parenthood journey.

The mom and dad to-be tied the knot in 2018. Congrats to the future family of three!

