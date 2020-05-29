CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez & Crew Released After Live TV Arrest In Minneapolis

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested by Minneapolis police while broadcasting live on television on Friday morning. Omar was covering the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned him down by his neck.

Jimenez and his fellow crew members have since been released from custody.


“This is the moment a CNN crew, including correspondent Omar Jimenez, were arrested by police Friday morning while giving a live television report in Minneapolis; covering the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd,” the outlet wrote in alongside video of the incident. “The CNN crew had clearly identified themselves as press and were fully cooperative with police officers. Omar Jimenez can be heard saying, “Why am I under arrest?” as he is handcuffed and detained.”

The organization also refuted the police’s account of events on Twitter, which claimed that the CNN crew was released only “once they were confirmed to be members of the media.”

“This is not accurate – our CNN crew identified themselves, on live television, immediately as journalists.,” CNN responded in a tweet. “We thank Minnesota @GovTimWalz for his swift action this morning to aid in the release of our crew.” Minnesota’s governor had apparently reached out to CNN President Jeff Zucker to personally apologize.

Other CNN employees who were reportedly arrested alongside Omar were producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez, per CNN’s Brooke Baldwin.

Omar appeared on air once again after he was released from custody and described the incident to Alisyn Camerota.

“I was talking to the officer leading me away: ‘Hey, man, we’re going to be out here for the next few days, what is the guidance of where we should be? If you don’t want us that close, where should we be? We were under the impression that was okay,’” Jimenez said. “He said look, I don’t know man, I’m just following orders.’ I don’t know who was potentially giving that order in that particular moment.”

Several prominent figures across the media industry have already responded to the incident, with many expressing their outrage towards the police.

