CNN’s Don Lemon Is Engaged: See How His Dogs Played A Role In The Proposal!

Don Lemon is headed for the altar!

The “CNN Tonight” host excitedly announced on Saturday that he and his partner, real estate agent Tim Malone, were newly engaged.

Tim was the one who popped the question, and he orchestrated the proposal to go down on his 35th birthday – but not without some help from two important pups.

The pair’s beloved dogs, Boomer and Barkley “Malemon,” surprised Don with brand-new matching tags. Each read the question: “Daddy, will you marry Papa?”

The news anchor shared a photo of the sweet gesture on Instagram, which prominently featured a silver engagement band on his right ringer.

“He got me a present on his birthday,” Don captioned the shot. “How could I say no?”

Considering how devoted they are as dog dads, it’s no surprise that Tim gave the pups a major role in his and Don’s special moment.

The duo is frequently sharing photos with their furry children, and they even take them on vacation!

When Don broke the news of their marriage plans on Instagram, stars flooded his comments with ecstatic reactions.

“Yeahhhh!!! So happy for you guys,” Ricky Martin gushed.

“Yaaaaaaaas!!!!!” wrote “The View’s” Sunny Hostin.

“Omg stop. So happy even though you don’t know me,” Tatum O’Neal hilariously chimed in.

Congrats to the grooms-to-be!

