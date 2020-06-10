Coachella & Stagecoach Canceled For 2020 Over Concerns Coronavirus ‘Could Worsen In The Fall’

Neither Coachella nor Stagecoach will take place in 2020.

The music festivals have officially been canceled for the year following a six-month postponement amid the coronavirus pandemic, Access Hollywood has learned. Officials confirmed the news on Wednesday, telling multiple outlets including the Los Angeles Times that they don’t believe either event would meet safety standards in time.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Gov. Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

Originally slated for April, Coachella and Stagecoach had been rescheduled to take place in October. Headlining acts for the former included Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott, while Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church were set for fest’s country music counterpart.

Kaiser assured the Times the choice to shelve the events until 2021 was treated with the utmost care and consideration.

“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Coachella promoter Goldenvoice had yet to issue public comment on the latest development.

