Cokie Roberts, Trailblazing Journalist, Dead At 75

Legendary journalist Cokie Roberts has passed away at 75.

The three-time Emmy winner and trailblazing broadcast journalist died after complications from breast cancer, according to a statement obtained by ABC News.

“We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” Roberts’ family said in the statement. “We would like to thank the staff at the National Institutes of Health for their dedication, expertise, work and incredible care for Cokie during her illness.”

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and opened up about her treatment on “Larry King Live” in 2009 telling him, “No, no. My breast cancer is gone.”

Born as, Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Roberts, the veteran broadcaster had a career that spanned more than 40 years. She was one of the “founding mothers” of NPR in 1978 serving as a commentator, according to NPR President and CEO Jarl Mohn.

“Cokie has won almost every award in journalism; she has been the trusted voice that Americans count on when political news breaks,” Jarl said in a statement. “Cokie was on the search committee that hired me and was a wonderful and strong supporter from day one and throughout my time at NPR. This is a huge loss for all of us. I am saddened beyond words.”

In addition to her work with NPR, Cokie joined ABC News as a political commentator in the 80’s and served as their congressional correspondent for more than a decade. She also co-anchored, “This Week With Sam Donaldson & Cokie Roberts” from 1996 to 2002.

She won countless awards for her work including the Edward R. Murrow Award, The Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and a 1991 Emmy for her involvement in “Who Is Ross Perot?”  In 2008 she was also named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress.

Cokie married journalist Steve Roberts in 1996. They have two children and six grandchildren.

She is being remembered by many fellow journalists, celebrities and more who are writing touching tributes on Twitter.

