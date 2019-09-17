Cokie Roberts, Trailblazing Journalist, Dead At 75

Legendary journalist Cokie Roberts has passed away at 75.

The three-time Emmy winner and trailblazing broadcast journalist died after complications from breast cancer, according to a statement obtained by ABC News.

“We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” Roberts’ family said in the statement. “We would like to thank the staff at the National Institutes of Health for their dedication, expertise, work and incredible care for Cokie during her illness.”

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and opened up about her treatment on “Larry King Live” in 2009 telling him, “No, no. My breast cancer is gone.”

Born as, Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Roberts, the veteran broadcaster had a career that spanned more than 40 years. She was one of the “founding mothers” of NPR in 1978 serving as a commentator, according to NPR President and CEO Jarl Mohn.

“Cokie has won almost every award in journalism; she has been the trusted voice that Americans count on when political news breaks,” Jarl said in a statement. “Cokie was on the search committee that hired me and was a wonderful and strong supporter from day one and throughout my time at NPR. This is a huge loss for all of us. I am saddened beyond words.”

In addition to her work with NPR, Cokie joined ABC News as a political commentator in the 80’s and served as their congressional correspondent for more than a decade. She also co-anchored, “This Week With Sam Donaldson & Cokie Roberts” from 1996 to 2002.

She won countless awards for her work including the Edward R. Murrow Award, The Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and a 1991 Emmy for her involvement in “Who Is Ross Perot?” In 2008 she was also named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress.

Cokie married journalist Steve Roberts in 1996. They have two children and six grandchildren.

She is being remembered by many fellow journalists, celebrities and more who are writing touching tributes on Twitter.

Heartbroken about Cokie Roberts’ passing. She was such an inspiration to me. A great journalist, wife, mom public advocate. She did it all with grace. She worked to give other women a seat at a table. I’m going to pull up a chair today and think of her. https://t.co/V02aCP4ibE — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 17, 2019

Cokie Roberts was a trailblazer who transformed the role of women in the newsroom & our history books as she told the stories of the unsung women who built our nation. Her warmth, wit and wisdom will be deeply missed by all. https://t.co/24k1sqAkGQ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 17, 2019

One of the truly great journalists has passed on. Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs. You knew her as Cokie Roberts of ABC and NPR. So smart, with a great feel for people and what mattered about politics. She will be missed. God Bless. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 17, 2019

So sad to hear this. Bestselling author, Emmy award winner, and veteran journalist Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75 due to complications from breast cancer. She was a pioneer for so many and will be sorely missed.💔#RIPCokieRoberts https://t.co/4UIk4pURm6 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 17, 2019

What sad, sad news. Cokie Roberts was a legend in her time and a wonderful person. I grew up loving her political analysis and insights into Washington. She will be terribly missed. https://t.co/21oIOdKMhG — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 17, 2019

Cokie Roberts was kind. She disagreed agreeably. Cokie listened, offered advice, showed patience and poise, worked hard, put faith & family first. God bless. RIP. https://t.co/De5scz18ta — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 17, 2019

“We had the right to vote as American citizens. We didn’t have to be granted it by some bunch of guys” — Cokie Roberts speaking on @MorningEdition this year about women’s suffrage. The veteran journalist, one of NPR’s “founding mothers,” has died at 75. pic.twitter.com/61n10qxLnQ — NPR (@NPR) September 17, 2019