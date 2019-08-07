Cole Sprouse Admits To Dating In Hollywood Challenges: ‘It’s Part of The Territory’

Sprousehart fans, brace yourselves!

Cole Sprouse spoke out about handling relationships in the public eye and when asked about the difficulty of navigating a public relationship while balancing it with his career he said, “it’s part of the territory.”

It makes sense, his co-star Madelaine Petsch recently chatted with us about the same topic and revealed that she chooses to share more about her relationship with Travis Mills because then fans become less interested in what’s going on.

Sprouse also spilled some details about the upcoming “Riverdale” episode that’s a tribute to his late co-star Luke Perry.

“Our first episode back is a big memorial episode and it’s really, really well done,” he said. “I think it really nails it on the head and I think with ‘Once Upon A Time (In Hollywood)’ out right now, there’s so much love for Luke just filtering around… this town.”

The actor, who plays Jughead Jones in the hit series, also revealed that the cast has already mourned Luke’s death in their own way.

“I think the cast, we grieved his loss in our own way outside the cameras and it’s nice to bring a bit of that into the show, but it’s important to draw the line between, you know, on-screen and off-screen,” he added. “Luke is not the kind of guy that would want us sitting here mourning but he was an incredible soul and everyone knew it.”

Luke, who played Fred Andrews on the show, passed away in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

— By Stephanie Swaim