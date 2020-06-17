Comedian Chris D’Elia Accused Of Sexually Harassing Underage Girls

Accusations against comedian Chris D’Elia have been picking up traction on social media after a Twitter user claimed he “groomed” her for sexual activity when she was only 16 years old. A woman named Simone Rossi tweeted apparent screenshots between the two from 2014 where the then 34 year old asked for lewd photos.

“I still can’t believe Netflix cast Chris D’Elia as the pedophile in season to (sic) of ‘YOU’ like the literal IRONY,” she shared, before posting screenshots of their alleged interaction.

D’Elia was cast as Joshua “Henderson” Bunter in the Netflix series “You” as a comedian who was secretly a child molester.

Soon after, the popular Twitter meme account SheRatesDogs—which typically, as the name suggests, rates photos of dogs—shared a thread of multiple stories submitted by women who claimed to have been targeted by the comedian when they were also underage.

The accusations in the tweets range from D’Elia allegedly inviting underage girls to his room to “cuddle,” to more disturbing allegations of forcing sex on minors while they were intoxicated.

Since the accusations broke, comedians have begun to speak out against the 40-year-old actor. Stand-up comic Emma Arnold retweeted a thread along with her own story, claiming she was “warned” about Chris when she first entered the industry.

“When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia’s best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don’t miss comedy yet.”

While it appears Chris has begun to scrub his social media accounts, some users are already unearthing troubling comments from the actor’s past. One user shared a clip from Chris’ podcast where he joked about underage girls, saying, “You ever see a f*cking 14-year-old? She looks 30.”

Chris has yet to comment on the ongoing allegations.

