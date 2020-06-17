Comedian Chris D’Elia Accused Of Sexually Harassing Underage Girls

Accusations against comedian Chris D’Elia have been picking up traction on social media after a Twitter user claimed he “groomed” her for sexual activity when she was only 16 years old. A woman named Simone Rossi tweeted apparent screenshots between the two from 2014 where the then 34 year old asked for lewd photos.

imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age pic.twitter.com/xq7XDrat8i — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

“I still can’t believe Netflix cast Chris D’Elia as the pedophile in season to (sic) of ‘YOU’ like the literal IRONY,” she shared, before posting screenshots of their alleged interaction.

D’Elia was cast as Joshua “Henderson” Bunter in the Netflix series “You” as a comedian who was secretly a child molester.

Soon after, the popular Twitter meme account SheRatesDogs—which typically, as the name suggests, rates photos of dogs—shared a thread of multiple stories submitted by women who claimed to have been targeted by the comedian when they were also underage.

This is crazy bc I’ve literally had this sent to me about Chris Delia as well https://t.co/o05YWjIUqo pic.twitter.com/qbYQ7mIK6Z — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020

The accusations in the tweets range from D’Elia allegedly inviting underage girls to his room to “cuddle,” to more disturbing allegations of forcing sex on minors while they were intoxicated.

Since the accusations broke, comedians have begun to speak out against the 40-year-old actor. Stand-up comic Emma Arnold retweeted a thread along with her own story, claiming she was “warned” about Chris when she first entered the industry.

When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia's best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don't miss comedy yet. https://t.co/G8vTtEc3d3 — Emma Arnold (@iamaroadtrip) June 17, 2020

“When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia’s best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don’t miss comedy yet.”

While it appears Chris has begun to scrub his social media accounts, some users are already unearthing troubling comments from the actor’s past. One user shared a clip from Chris’ podcast where he joked about underage girls, saying, “You ever see a f*cking 14-year-old? She looks 30.”

Chris D’elia talking about 14 year old girls pic.twitter.com/KpncTAAXwY — Jake Taylor (@Jakertay) June 17, 2020

Chris has yet to comment on the ongoing allegations.