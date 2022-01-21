Comedian Louie Anderson Dead at 68

Louie Anderson has died at 68.

The comedian, game show host and Emmy winner passed away in a Las Vegas hospital on Friday after battling cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to Access Hollywood. The report adds that he was hospitalized earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

Louie’s career spanned more than 40 years and besides being well known onscreen he was also a best-selling author.

He made his national TV debut on “The Tonight Show” in 1984 which launched his comedy career, he went on to make appearances on late night shows and became a household name after becoming host of “Family Feud.”

Some of his most memorable film roles include “Coming to America,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and in 1995 Louie created the long-running animated series “Life With Louie” based on his own childhood and life with his father which he won two Emmys of Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program.

He also won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for his role in FX’s series, “Baskets” where he starred alongside Zach Galifinakis and Martha Kelly.