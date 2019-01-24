Days after his sudden loss, comedian Kevin Barnett’s cause of death has been revealed.

The 32-year-old – who was vacationing in Mexico at the time of his passing – died from complications from pancreatitis, according to E! News.

“The corresponding autopsy was carried out, which determined that the cause of death was: Non Traumatic Hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis,” the Chief of the Forensic Medical Service told the outlet in a statement. “At the moment, his body is still in facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana, waiting to be delivered to his family members who are performing the legal proceedings.”

On Tuesday, the comedy world was shaken by the surprising news of Barnett’s death. Many celebrities – including Chelsea Peretti, Mike Scully and David Alan Grier – took to social media to mourn their friend’s loss.

“The world lost a great one today,” Pete Davidson wrote on a friend’s Instagram Story. “One of our comedy family members Kevin Barnett has tragically passed. I love Kevin. I’ve known him for nearly 10 years and he’s always been the sweetest and funniest. Always had a smile on his face. Was one of the few that treated me like a comic even when I was just 16 years old. He always made me feel part of the group.”

“I was trying to figure out what to say but I can’t,” Lil Rel Howery – the star of “Rel,” which Barnett co-created – wrote on Instagram. “I’m truly heartbroken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass. So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don’t know what else to say this is crazy to me!!!!”

Along with his work on “Rel,” Barnett had a long list of screenwriting credits to his name, including “The Carmichael Show,” “Hall Pass” and “The Heartbreak Kid.”

On Friday, some of Barnett’s comedy pals will host “The Bird Luger Extravaganza,” a stand-up show from which all proceeds will go toward the late star’s memorial fund. The night will feature sets from Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, “Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che, Michelle Wolf and more.