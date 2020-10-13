Conchata Ferrell, ‘Two And A Half Men’ Star, Dies At 77

“Two and a Half Men” fans are mourning the loss of series favorite Conchata Ferrell, who reportedly died on Monday at the age of 77.

According to Deadline, Ferrell passed away at Sherman Oaks Hospital with loved ones by her side. Her death comes months after she suffered a heart attack while in the ICU for a kidney infection.

The three-time Emmy nominee was best known for her role as housekeeper Berta on the long-running CBS sitcom. Her multi-decade Hollywood career included numerous appearances on TV and in film, from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to “Erin Brockovich” and more.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Ferrell’s reps for comment.

“Two and a Half Men” star Jon Cryer paid tribute to his castmate on Twitter, calling Ferrell “a beautiful human” whose real-life persona was far from her TV alter ego.

She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

“Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many,” he wrote.

Cryer went on to recall telling Ferrell during her first day on set what a fan he was and that she “refused to believe it.” He encouraged fans to celebrate her work and honored her memory with a touching final message.

“I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her. I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me ‘Zippy,'” he added.

— Erin Biglow