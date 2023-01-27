Conor McGregor Hit By A Car While Riding Bike: Driver Went ‘Full Speed Straight Through Me’

Conor McGregor is feeling lucky to be alive.

The UFC legend was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in his native Ireland on Friday and he recalled the scary incident on Instagram, sharing photos and video of the aftermath and expressing his gratitude that he was able to escape without serious injury.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me,” he wrote in his caption. “Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

The apparent driver is heard apologizing in Conor’s selfie video, as the fighter acknowledges that it was an unfortunate accident while sharing both fear and relief over what had just transpired.

“Could have been dead there,” a visibly distraught Conor says, adding, “I’m all good, mate. All good. Don’t worry about it.”

Fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section with well wishes for Conor, agreeing that he’s fortunate to have been unharmed.

The 34-year-old’s bicycle, however, didn’t seem to fare as well.

In Conor’s post, the bike is seen being loaded into the vehicle’s trunk after the MMA icon apparently accepted the driver’s offer to give him a ride. Another clip shows the two men riding in the driver’s car as they both recuperate.

Despite the seriousness of Conor’s accident, at least one colleague pointed out that he’s probably fared worse in the ring.

“You’ve taken bigger knocks than that champ,” UFC athlete John Phillips teased in a comment.

— Erin Biglow