Constance Wu Further Clarifies Her Angry Tweets About ‘FOTB’ Renewal: It ‘Meant I Had To Give Up Another Project’

Constance Wu is clearing the air.

She took to Twitter to share a lengthy statement further clarifying why she was angrily tweeting about “Fresh Off the Boat” getting renewed for another season.

“I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” she wrote on Saturday. “So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

“But I understand how that could feel interconeccted and could get muddled. So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy. I’ve gotten to full explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand,” she continued. “So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all enjoyable – So obviously I don’t dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant. But in general, I’ve always sought artistic challenge over comfort and east. I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project – Because that other project would have challenged me as an artist—that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all. Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness. But I do. I know it’s weird.

She went onto say she understands how her previous tweets could be seen as insensitive.

“My words and ill-timing to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too. I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that. I know it’s a huge priviledge that I even HAVE options—options that FOTB has afforded me,” she conceded. “But if one does have privilege, they ought to use that privilege as best they can. For me—that means pushing myself artistically. Constantly challenging myself by doing what’s unfamiliar and scary. So I am trying my best to use it well.”

“People ‘assumed’ that that meant I don’t love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me,” she added. “People have conflicting feelings in their hearts—that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job. I appreciate those who have given me the space and faith to believe what I say about both parts of my heart. Thank you. It’s meaningful when you make the choice to believe women.”

Her lengthy explanation comes after she reacted to the show’s renewal news on Friday.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F*ck,” she wrote, adding “F*cking hell.”

Her words caused some drama, with people accusing her of being ungrateful and insensitive to other people who work on the show.

And she backpeddled a few hours later writing, “Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f*ck-thank u too.”

— Stephanie Swaim