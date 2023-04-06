Coolio’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Accidental Fentanyl Overdose 6 Months After Rapper’s Passing

Coolio’s cause of death has been determined.

Six months after the rapper passed away at age 59, coroner’s findings obtained by multiple outlets concluded that he died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

A rep for the late hip-hop star confirmed the reports to Access Hollywood on Thursday.

According to TMZ, who was first to publish the latest development, traces of heroin and methamphetamines were also found in his system. In addition, conditions including cardiomyopathy and asthma are reported to have been listed as contributing factors.

Coolio died on Sept. 28 after reportedly collapsing in the bathroom at a friend’s house in Los Angeles.

Fans and famous friends shared their sorrow and honored his legacy with social media tributes after the sad news.

Coolio’s “Dangerous Minds” co-star Michelle Pfeiffer was among those to post her condolences, and noted that she believes his “brilliant” and now-classic track “Gangsta’s Paradise” helped elevate the film’s success.

“I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.,” the actress wrote in part, alongside a red heart emoji.

— Erin Biglow